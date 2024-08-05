Bobrisky regains freedom after 6 months jail term, fans celebrate new look

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bobrisky was released after spending six months incarcerated for abusing the Naira.

He was greeted by Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal, Eniola Ajao, friends, and well-wishers who celebrated his release. Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions, as users expressed excitement about the return of Bobrisky, also known as the "Mummy of Lagos".

@ble_ssingbabe commented on Instagram, “Gather here if you are happy for him/her,” while @opsydaisy said, “Lagusruss finally has a mother again.”

@prime_cute remarked, “Lowkey, I have missed bobs shenanigan,” and @kinghashthattag added, “Finally, the distraction we didn’t know we needed is out! Dear sir, you have been missed, ma. We missed all of you!”

Some users also noted the weight Bobrisky had allegedly gained while in prison.

@benjamin_cherish_ commented, “We are added weight, he came out with full face beat and perfectly laid edges My baby,” and @boboafrica1 said, “Bob gained weight? That’s so mother.”