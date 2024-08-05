ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bobrisky regains freedom after 6 months jail term, fans celebrate new look

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bobrisky was released after spending six months incarcerated for abusing the Naira.

Bobrisky finally released from prison [Intel Region]
Bobrisky finally released from prison [Intel Region]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bobrisky was released after spending six months incarcerated for abusing the Naira.

He was greeted by Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal, Eniola Ajao, friends, and well-wishers who celebrated his release. Social media platforms were abuzz with reactions, as users expressed excitement about the return of Bobrisky, also known as the "Mummy of Lagos".

@ble_ssingbabe commented on Instagram, “Gather here if you are happy for him/her,” while @opsydaisy said, “Lagusruss finally has a mother again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@prime_cute remarked, “Lowkey, I have missed bobs shenanigan,” and @kinghashthattag added, “Finally, the distraction we didn’t know we needed is out! Dear sir, you have been missed, ma. We missed all of you!”

Some users also noted the weight Bobrisky had allegedly gained while in prison.

@benjamin_cherish_ commented, “We are added weight, he came out with full face beat and perfectly laid edges My baby,” and @boboafrica1 said, “Bob gained weight? That’s so mother.”

@ayzne_ observed, “Omoh her own his different from VDMown, he gained so much weight and more glowing".

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bobrisky regains freedom after 6 months jail term, fans celebrate new look

Bobrisky regains freedom after 6 months jail term, fans celebrate new look

Don’t spray money - Bobrisky says after release from prison

Don’t spray money - Bobrisky says after release from prison

Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jide Kosoko[Instagram/Jidekosoko]

I know he’s doing well - Jide Kosoko defends voting for Tinubu

Juliana Olayode [Instagram/Olayodejuliana]

Juliana Olayode slams Olympics over blasphemous drag queen opening ceremony

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Pulse Nigeria announces 4th edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her 46th birthday [instagram/IyaboOjoofpriss]

Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters