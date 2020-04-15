COVID-19 kills Pastor after holding sermon, saying “I don’t care about your opinion”

The Virginia Bishop Gerald Glenn made news headlines recently after holding a sermon on March 22 with his auditorium crowded with church members.

"I got way more than 10 people here," Glenn said boastfully to rubbish the ban issued by Gov. Ralph Northam claiming to be "making moral decisions for church members."

He further to his large congregation that his sermon was an essential service and although "I know I’m on some controversial territory, I don’t care about your opinion. I’m not trying to appease anybody."

Then, on April 3, Glenn’s daughter Mar-Gerie Crawley said on Facebook Live that the pastor was hospitalized in "pretty critical condition."

The next day, April 4, Crawley announced again that her father and mother Marcietia Glenn tested positive for the virus.

She explained in an interview with WTVR that the family did not initially think Glenn was seriously ill as "he has diverticulitis" and "it’s not uncommon for him to get fevers or virus or sinus infections."

Unfortunately, Glenn’s condition worsened and was transferred into the emergency room for enhanced treatment.

"He was very lethargic, so my mom decided that evening, once his breathing became laboured, she took him back and at that point they kept him. They did the COVID-19 test on him, and we got it back that day and it was positive," Crawley told WTVR.

Now, the man of God has died leaving behind his wife and their three daughters and two sons, reports say.

Church official Bryan Nevers announced the news during New Deliverance Evangelistic’s Easter Sunday Livestream.

"It is with an exceedingly sorrowful and heavy heart that I come to you this morning, and regret to inform you that on last night, April the 11th at 9 p.m., our father Bishop Gerald Glenn transitioned from labour to reward.

"Our bishop has been a friend, as well as spiritual Shepard to so many of us here at New Deliverance, and around the country. He will be missed by us all. ENDC, as we enter into a period of mourning for the next 30 days, let us continue to pray for Mother Glenn and the first family," Nevers said to church members.

Glenn’s death has saddened many people who knew him including top politicians who have been expressing their tributes.

"My heart sinks as I learn this morning that Bishop Gerald Glenn, pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church, died yesterday from COVID-19. He was a friend and pillar of Richmond faith community. May all do as much for so many," Senator Tim Kaine tweeted.

"Bishop Glenn was my great friend for more than 20 years. He was an extraordinary spiritual and community leader, and we will all miss him very much," Senator Mark Warner said in a statement obtained by NBC 12.