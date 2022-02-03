RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends 4 Ogun teenagers to prison for alleged murder of girlfriend

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded four teenagers in prison for alleged murder of 20-year-old Sofiat Okeowo.

The police charged Balogun Mustakeem, 20, Majekodunmi Soliudeen, 18, Abdulgafar Lukman, 19, and Waris Oladeinde, 18, on a two- count charge of conspiracy and murder.

Magistrate I. O Abudu, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that they be remanded in prison.

Abudu ordered that they should be remanded in Oba correctional service, pending Legal advice from Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the case until March 14 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 28 at Kugba area in Abeokuta.

Balogun alleged that the accused conspired among themselves and murdered one Sofiat Okeowo who was a girl friend to one of the accused, Soliudeen.

He said the accused killed her by cutting off her head with a cutlass.

According to the prosecutor, the accused murdered Sofiat with the plan to use her for money ritual.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 324, 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

