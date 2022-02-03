Court sends 4 Ogun teenagers to prison for alleged murder of girlfriend

Magistrate I. O Abudu, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that they be remanded in prison.

Abudu ordered that they should be remanded in Oba correctional service, pending Legal advice from Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, however, adjourned the case until March 14 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 28 at Kugba area in Abeokuta.

Balogun alleged that the accused conspired among themselves and murdered one Sofiat Okeowo who was a girl friend to one of the accused, Soliudeen.

He said the accused killed her by cutting off her head with a cutlass.

According to the prosecutor, the accused murdered Sofiat with the plan to use her for money ritual.