Court remands man in Kirikiri for sexually assaulting his 2 daughters

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 44-year-old trader, Anthony Odita, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sexually assaulting his two daughters.

Court remands man in Kirikiri for sexually assaulting his 2 daughters/Illustration

The police charged Odita, who resides in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State, with sexual assault.

Magistrate O.A Layinka, who did not take the plea of Odita, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Layinka, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie said Odita committed the offence in July at his residence.

He said that the defendant sexually assaulted his two daughters, aged 12 and nine.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 261

of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Authors:

