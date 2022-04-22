RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly defiling minor

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a 29-year-old man, Jimoh Semiju, be remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The police charged Abiodun with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje did not take the plea of Abiodun.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until May 4 to enable the police file the case in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that Abiodun committed the offence on March 28 at Igando area of Lagos.

She alleged that Abiodun lured the 16-year-old girl into his room and defiled her.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

