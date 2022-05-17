RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man, 37, over alleged rape of 22-year-old woman

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Tuesday remanded a 37-year-old man, Monday Godspower, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, who did not take the plea of Godspower, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Badagry Correctional Centre.

Adefioye directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until June 15, 2022 for DPP advice.

The defendant, whose address was provided, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 5 at 6.00 p.m. at Agemowo area of Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant lured the woman into his house and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He said that the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

