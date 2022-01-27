Court remands farmer for allegedly killing his father.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, declined to take his plea on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Emmanuel directed the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 28 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was transferred from Divisional Police Headquarters, Millennium City Kaduna to the State Criminal Investigation Department Kaduna on Dec. 29, 2021.

Leo alleged that the defendant and the deceased had an altercation over his recent behaviour of taking hard drugs.

The prosecutor said in the cause of the altercation, the defendant carried a pestle and smashed his father's head which led to his death.