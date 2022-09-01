RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 22-year-old painter for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Thursday remanded a 22-year-old painter, Ifeanyi Onyega, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter.

Court
Court

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Tanimola, who did not take Onyega’s plea, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Recommended articles

Tanimola then adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for the DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Adebimpe street in Kosofe area of Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 31, at his residence.

Perezi said that the defendant invited the victim to his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand, but instead forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

He said that the defendant also threatened to harm her if she told anybody.

“The girl, however, told her mother and the case was reported to the police,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights as pilots plan to begin strike on Friday

Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights as pilots plan to begin strike on Friday

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

Trending

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

Pastor Jerry Eze.

CNN acknowledges Pastor Jerry Eze YouTube Prayer channel as a global movement

Mildred Ebuka. [ThePunch]

17-year-old girl found in Bauchi hours after going missing in Lagos