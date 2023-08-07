Court orders tenant to pay 2 years rent, vacate apartment in Ilorin
Biodun prayed the court to allow him stay in the apartment.
The judge, Malam AbdulQadir Umar, gave the order after Biodun agreed that he owed two years rent of ₦300,000. Umar also ordered Biodun to vacate the house on or before Aug. 31.
Earlier, counsel to the claimant, Kehinde Ajide told the court that Biodun refused to pay rent for two years. Ajide also prayed the court to order Biodun to pay up and also vacate the premises.
Biodun had pleaded with the court to give him two months to pay the ₦300,000. He also prayed the court to allow him stay in the apartment.
