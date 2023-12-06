Court issues warrant of arrest to Lebanese man for failure to appear over alleged arson

Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa, issued the warrant following the refusal of the defendants to appear in court to enter their plea over a charge of alleged arson. NAN reports that Ali-Taan, the Managing Director of Alibert Products Nigeria Limited alongside his employee Mustapha Tiamiyu, are charged by the Inspector General of Police.

When the case came up for arraignment, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdulsalam Saleh, told the court that the defense counsel who stand as the surety to the defendants promised to provide them today for arraignment.

“To our greatest dismay the defense counsel choose to disrupt this court upon the opportunity and grace given to him.

“He should tell us why the defendants are not in court as he promised to provide them at the last adjourned date on Novemeber22.

“We will file an application for the counsel to forfeit the bond he entered to produce the defendants pursuant to section 179 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015” Saleh said.

Responding, the defense counsel, Mr Yahaya Isa-Abdulrashid, informed the court that his superior has sent a letter to the Chief Judge of Federal High seeking for the transfer of the case to Abuja.

“My Lord we sincerely apologise, for not providing the defendants in court”

Nasir-Yunusa said the case is a criminal matter “I don’t see how it can be transferred.

“I am disappointed the defense counsel failed to provide his clients as he promised today for arraignment”

He adjourned the matter until Januaury 17, 2024 for arraignment. The defendants are charged on three-count bordering on conspiracy, arson and attempt to temper with electric transformer.

The defendants on December 20, 2021 were alleged to have conspired willfully and maliciously set fire on a building at no 5c Murtala Muhammed Way Kano which he occupied as a tenant and used same as show room.

“In the process Ali-Taan made a fraudulent insurance claim on the said building.

“The defendants also allegedly attempted to temper with electric cables and transformer used for supplying electricity to the said building”

