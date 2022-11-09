Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over childlessness.

“It is on record that both parties have consented to the dissolution of the marriage and also the respondent has asked the court to grant her husband prayer of divorce.

“In view of this, the court has no other choice than to grant the petitioner’s prayer for divorce. The marriage is hereby dissolved.

“The petitioner has also waved the N25,000 bride price he paid. Hence the respondent has no need to return it,” Labaran said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christy consented to the dissolution of the marriage on grounds that he has also lost interest in the marriage.

“I am exhausted in this marriage. I have tried my best to have children but all attempts have failed.