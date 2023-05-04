Court admits couple to ₦40 million bail for alleged ₦‎71.3m fraud

The defendants were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The police prosecutor, Mr Umoh Inah, told the court that Ademiluyi, a resident of 36 Drive, Prince and Princess Estate, Kaura, Abuja, reported the case at a police station.

Inah said that the couple, residents of Efab Estate, Lokogoma, fraudulently collected the sum through their bank accounts.

He submitted that the defendants were signatories to the accounts into which the money was paid.

He said that the defendants collected the money under the false pretences that they would execute contracts in some federal government agencies.

“It was, however, discovered that they both conspired and diverted the money into personal use.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mr Abdulmajid Oniyangi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦20 million each with two sureties in like sum.

Oniyangi ordered that the sureties must have means of livelihood and reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He ordered that the sureties must submit their letters of employment, confirmation and last promotion.

According to the magistrate, if the sureties are business owners, their businesses should be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and their tax clearance certificates submitted to the court’s registrar.