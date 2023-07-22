Controversial skit maker Trinity Guy freed from prison

The skit maker had earlier been remanded at the Agodi correction centre after his arraignment by the Oyo State police over allegations bordering on conspiracy and sexual abuse.

Trinity Guy ran into trouble with the authorities after he was caught in an obscene viral skit, in which a female minor was sexualised in a reprehensible dialogue.

Maruf, infamous for his over-the-top attempts at humour, submitted himself for interrogation by the Oyo police at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Ibadan on Friday, June 23, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was subsequently arraigned at a Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State, which ordered his remand to Agodi correctional facility.

Parents of the victim, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat, 29, were also arraigned and remanded for allegedly conspiring with the skit maker to sexually exploit and abuse their daughter.

At his last court appearance on July 11, 2023, the Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi, ordered all the accused to remain in custody and adjourned the matter until Aug. 3, 2023, for mention.

However, according to a fellow skit maker, Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, Trinity Guy has now left the prison on the night of Friday, July 21, 2023.

In a post on his Instagram page, Abiola disclosed that his embattled colleague has been released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing in pidgin English, he posted “@iamtrinityguy is finally free on Bail. I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right path, Amen. Welcome back! Welcome back! My guy don pray tire see his forehead.”

Meanwhile, a Yoruba movie maker, Lizzy Anjorin, also shared the picture of Trinity Guy with a caption celebrating and thanking God for his bail.