Parents of girl in Trinity Guy's disturbing skit land in police custody.

Police took the decision following claims by the embattled comedian that he got the approval of the parents to feature their daughter in the sexually offensive content.

Trinity Guy made the revelations while being interrogated by the police at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Ibadan on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The skit maker had reported at the Oyo Police command premises on Friday morning to honour the invitation extended to him in connection with an obscene viral video where a female minor was sexualised in a reprehensible dialogue.

Providing updates on the matter, Oyo Police in a statement on Friday afternoon said preliminary investigations have shown that the obscene video was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act.

The police added that the controversial skit maker alleged during the course of the interview that both parents of the minor girl consented to the production and uploading of the content on the internet.

As a result, the parents were brought in for questioning, the police said in a post on its Twitter page.

The tweet read in part: "Preliminary Investigations revealed that the obscene video which was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023 depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a Male genital.

"In addition, the Skit Maker during the course of the interview provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor's parents before, during and after the production.

