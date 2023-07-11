ADVERTISEMENT
Trinity Guy remains in prison for sexually exploiting young girl in skit

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the parents of the victim conspired against the Skit maker.

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]
The Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi ordered Abdullahi, 31, Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife Rofiat Ahmed, 29, parents of the child should continue to be remanded in Agodi. Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until Aug. 3, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Abdullahi , alongside the parents of the victim with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation. Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that Abdullahi, Ahmed, and his wife Rofiat allegedly conspired together to wit sexual abuse.

Arowosaye said ‘Trinity” on Dec. 17, 2022, was alleged to have sexually abused and sexually exploited 10-year- old girl at Kuola area, Ibadan. The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of Section 35 (1) and punishable under Section 35 (2) of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006.

She said it also contravenes the provisions of section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

