Construction firm’s truck kills 4, injures 16 in Kwara crash
Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kwara, Frederick Ogidan, stated in Ilorin on Sunday that the vehicle belongs to Chinese construction firm, CGC Construction Company.
He blamed the accident, which occurred at Olooru on over-speeding.
Ogidan said relatives of the deceased had claimed the corpses while the injured were taken to a hospital at Kambi village in the area.
