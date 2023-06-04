The sports category has moved to a new website.

Construction firm’s truck kills 4, injures 16 in Kwara crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC said relatives of the deceased had claimed the corpses while the injured were taken to a hospital at Kambi village in the area.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Kwara, Frederick Ogidan, stated in Ilorin on Sunday that the vehicle belongs to Chinese construction firm, CGC Construction Company.

He blamed the accident, which occurred at Olooru on over-speeding.

Ogidan said relatives of the deceased had claimed the corpses while the injured were taken to a hospital at Kambi village in the area.

