Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

A NAN Correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, reports that the family of the deceased, who recently completed her NYSC service, has been plunged into grief.

The deceased was said to have been in her room when the tank erected in a neighbour’s new building, collapsed, penetrating the roofing sheet and crushing her to death.

The incident, NAN learnt, occurred on Aug. 4 on Enagbare Street, off Lucky Street in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

In an interview with NAN on Friday, Mrs Beatrice Amadi, the deceased mother, said her daughter was inside helping her to shell melon when the tragedy struck.

The deceased, who was a teacher at a private school in the area, the mother said, did not go to work because she had free periods throughout the day.

She described Joy as kind, humble and hardworking, who helped the family to pay their house rent.

Mrs Amadi said the death of her daughter was devastating and had left a vacuum in the family, which would be difficult to be filled.

“Since Joy grew up, I have neither swept this house nor washed my clothes. She did everything and even helped to pay our house rent.

“I will wish a lot about her. It will be difficult to live without my daughter,” the obviously grieved mother told NAN.

The deceased father, Mr Michael Amadi, said he was at work when he received a distress call.

“When I returned home, I met people gathered at my residence where the sad news was broken to me.”

Meanwhile, sources, who spoke with NAN blamed the incident on a shoddy job by the engineer handling the project.

The sources said the neighbour’s new house belonged to somebody who lived abroad.

“You know our people now, perhaps because the owner is not around, the engineer carried out a shoddy job.

“Unfortunately, the thing left the compound to kill the lady in the next house,” one of the sources said.

However, Amadi said the site engineer had been arrested by the police while the corpse of her daughter had been deposited at an undisclosed morgue.

The deceased family hails from Affa in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.