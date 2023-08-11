ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased family hails from Affa in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.
Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Recommended articles

A NAN Correspondent, who visited the scene of the incident, reports that the family of the deceased, who recently completed her NYSC service, has been plunged into grief.

The deceased was said to have been in her room when the tank erected in a neighbour’s new building, collapsed, penetrating the roofing sheet and crushing her to death.

The incident, NAN learnt, occurred on Aug. 4 on Enagbare Street, off Lucky Street in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with NAN on Friday, Mrs Beatrice Amadi, the deceased mother, said her daughter was inside helping her to shell melon when the tragedy struck.

The deceased, who was a teacher at a private school in the area, the mother said, did not go to work because she had free periods throughout the day.

She described Joy as kind, humble and hardworking, who helped the family to pay their house rent.

Mrs Amadi said the death of her daughter was devastating and had left a vacuum in the family, which would be difficult to be filled.

“Since Joy grew up, I have neither swept this house nor washed my clothes. She did everything and even helped to pay our house rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will wish a lot about her. It will be difficult to live without my daughter,” the obviously grieved mother told NAN.

The deceased father, Mr Michael Amadi, said he was at work when he received a distress call.

“When I returned home, I met people gathered at my residence where the sad news was broken to me.”

Meanwhile, sources, who spoke with NAN blamed the incident on a shoddy job by the engineer handling the project.

The sources said the neighbour’s new house belonged to somebody who lived abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know our people now, perhaps because the owner is not around, the engineer carried out a shoddy job.

“Unfortunately, the thing left the compound to kill the lady in the next house,” one of the sources said.

However, Amadi said the site engineer had been arrested by the police while the corpse of her daughter had been deposited at an undisclosed morgue.

The deceased family hails from Affa in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

When contacted, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, Public Relations Officer of the Edo Police Command said he was yet to be briefed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

4 dead, 7 injured as mosque collapses on worshippers in Kaduna

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

Tinubu approves redeployment of Daju to ministry of health

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

NASS to facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

I want swift economic recovery for good of Nigerians - Tinubu

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Non-OPEC oil supply to expand by 1.5mb/d in 2023 – OPEC

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Military kills 38 terrorists, arrests 242 suspects in one week

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Zulum approves ₦50m, staff houses, students hostels for Army varsity

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Lagos govt warns skit, filmmakers against unauthorised use of LASTMA uniform

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Promotion in Nigeria Police will be based on merit - IGP Egbetokun

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man refuses to refund after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Man refuses to return money after employer mistakenly pays him 367 times more than his salary

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) promised the culprits will be fished out [Businessday NG]

Cultists kill Anambra man, dump his corpse in abandoned tricycle

Police officers have taken the suspect who killed Rafiat Okewole (pictured) into custody [Punch]

Husband smashes wife's head on wall over argument about children's welfare

The woman refused to give him because he already owed her some money [Grainfield]

Man assaults pap seller for refusing to sell on credit