Cleric kidnaps friend’s wife, impregnates her in Yobe

The suspect was said to have kidnapped his wife’s friend and over time had sexual intercourse with her while she was in his captivity.

It was gathered that the 20-year-old victim, who had been missing for several days, was discovered pregnant in Haruna’s custody in Anguwan Arewa, located in the Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a telephone interview, Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesperson for the state police command, disclosed that Haruna is accused of hypnotising the victim using a concoction that rendered her unconscious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulkarim explained that the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation. "The suspect operates as a cleric, performing rituals for people. It is alleged that he forced the victim to drink a certain concoction, which made her fall in love with him. He then eloped with her to Anguwan Arewa in Kano," Abdulkarim said.

The victim’s father reported the abduction to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters, alleging Haruna's involvement.

Following an extensive search, police operatives apprehended Haruna in Kano along with the victim, who was confirmed to be two months pregnant.

"The investigation is ongoing at the Yobe SCID, and there are certain processes we must follow. Once we complete our investigation, we will transfer the case file to the Yobe State Ministry of Justice. The ministry will review the file and, if satisfied with the investigation, provide legal assistance to the police, leading to the suspect's arraignment in court," Abdulkarim concluded.