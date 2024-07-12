ADVERTISEMENT
Cleric kidnaps friend’s wife, impregnates her in Yobe

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was accused of using charm to hypnotise the victim, which was said to have rendered her unconscious.

Haruna is likely to be charged to court [Punch]
Haruna is likely to be charged to court [Punch]

The suspect was said to have kidnapped his wife’s friend and over time had sexual intercourse with her while she was in his captivity.

It was gathered that the 20-year-old victim, who had been missing for several days, was discovered pregnant in Haruna’s custody in Anguwan Arewa, located in the Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State.

In a telephone interview, Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesperson for the state police command, disclosed that Haruna is accused of hypnotising the victim using a concoction that rendered her unconscious.

Abdulkarim explained that the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough investigation. "The suspect operates as a cleric, performing rituals for people. It is alleged that he forced the victim to drink a certain concoction, which made her fall in love with him. He then eloped with her to Anguwan Arewa in Kano," Abdulkarim said.

The victim’s father reported the abduction to the Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters, alleging Haruna's involvement.

Following an extensive search, police operatives apprehended Haruna in Kano along with the victim, who was confirmed to be two months pregnant.

"The investigation is ongoing at the Yobe SCID, and there are certain processes we must follow. Once we complete our investigation, we will transfer the case file to the Yobe State Ministry of Justice. The ministry will review the file and, if satisfied with the investigation, provide legal assistance to the police, leading to the suspect's arraignment in court," Abdulkarim concluded.

Haruna is likely to be charged to court, as police authorities are working to ensure justice is served for the victim.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

APC suffers major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Woman sells sibling for ₦410k; give money to fiancé to buy items for their wedding

Trees kill four at Jattu market during rainfall in Edo

Image illustration of security guards

He was allegedly making a skit [Punch]

