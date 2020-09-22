In a suburb in Festac, there once lived a 16-year-old boy named Kola. Kola had just finished from secondary school, and was determined to get into UNILAG to study Medicine. He knew he had to get at least 250 score in the upcoming UTME and Post-UTME exams to even stand a chance, and he didn’t know how to accomplish that.

He consulted many of his friends and seniors who kept recommending various tutorial centers in his area but he couldn’t quite come up with a decision because he didn’t just know what decision to take. He didn’t trust the recommendations from his friends and he didn’t want to make a costly mistake that would cost him an extra year at home.

He fired up Google, found nothing, but after some fiddling around, he stumbled upon a link to a site called Classes.ng. He opened the link and was instantly greeted with a directory of all the best Centers and Tutor profiles around him, with access to trusted reviews and relevant rankings. In less than five minutes, he settled on one particular Center a few bus-stops away, booked for a class on the Center’s profile, made payment and was done. In less than five minutes! He was really lucky to have secured a seat in that Class before it filled up for that session…

A screenshot of the Class he registered for, which was published on Manny Tutors Academy’s profile in 2020.

Classes.ng is a search and registration engine where you can search and register for the best Classes from the best Centers and Freelance Tutors in your area. It’s ridiculously easy and straightforward and happens in less than five minutes without moving a muscle. The biggest Tutorial Centers and brands are publishing their Classes on Classes.ng for quick registrations, bookings and payment collection.

The platform works similar to Online Travel Agencies like Booking.com and Hotels.ng, so it’s likely to be termed as an “Online Training Agency”, a platform that drives traction and online visibility to the Centers and Tutors listed on it. Launched in 2020, Classes.ng aims to list at least 10,000 of the biggest Centers, Tutors and Brands offering various kinds of Classes (both in-person, online and via other channels) in Africa and beyond.

Almost anyone who has something of value to teach can publish a Class on Classes.ng. All it takes is a verified Center or Freelance Tutor profile to make this happen. You can be assured of good traffic, search engine ranking for your classes, free online publicity and visibility, and consequently more students registering for your Classes if you publish on Classes.ng. Send an email today (info@classes.ng, register@classes.ng or info@ntn.ng) if you’re interested in creating a Classes.ng profile.

It’s true that searching for the best deals on your education and skills-acquisition needs can be quite a challenge in today’s climate, as there are many scammers and fraudsters out there who put up fake profiles and collect payments for classes that either do not exist, or are just sub-par and deliver less than advertised and expected. Classes.ng is a central and trusted destination, where you can be assured of the best reviews and feedback on the Centers and Tutors in your area.

The Centers and Tutors are vetted by the public so you know exactly what you are paying for. Some Centers even help in registering for some of the popular exams like TOEFL, GMAT, GRE, IELTS and SATs. With a click of a button, you can register for these exams and also register for tutorial classes and other special one-on-one services on Classes.ng You don’t need to visit the centers in person anymore to do any of these things. It’s ridiculously easy to do that on this platform

The amazing thing is that these days, you don’t even have to go to a physical location to learn skills. There are many effective and convenient online methods to organize classes these days. People have been taking advantage of platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Google Meet and Zoom to participate in group classes to learn a variety of skills that will help them with their career advancement and educational goals.

On the Classes.ng marketplace, Centers and Tutors publish all kinds of classes, from in-person classes, to classes taking place on online locations (like WhatsApp, Zoom and Telegram), so the choice is all yours. You can also get a pick from an array of free classes (some Centers post those).

Some of the biggest Centers currently accepting registrations for JAMB, WAEC, GCE, NECO, JUPEB, IJMB, TOEFL, GRE, SATs, ICAN, ACCA, JUPEB, IJMB,etc, exam registrations, excellent tutorials and more, through Classes.ng include:

I’m sure some of these names are not new to you. You can be assured of the best deals and prices if you book for their Classes through Classes.ng. Please endeavour to drop a review on any of the profiles you encounter there if you’ve been privileged to learn with them before.

Classes.ng is an online marketplace incorporated in Nigeria under the name “NTN Global Services Limited (RC 1677518)”. So your payment information and registration data are safe with them.

Their official "Classes.ng" profile is (@classes) and they would be hosting a free WhatsApp class soon on some popular Nigerian languages like Yoruba and Igbo

Also if you’re looking for a secure platform to register for the JUPEB and IJMB exams coming up, look no further than Classes.ng. They have the cheapest rates (even cheaper than if you go in person to register at the center), and the platform is extremely easy and simply delightful to use.

Please follow them on their Twitter page (@classes_ng) or IG (@classesng)

Classes.ng was founded by Daniel Osi (a visionary artist, computer programmer & UNILAG alumnus), and Mufutau Akuruyejo (a Ph.D student at Georgia Institute of Technology, UNILAG alumnus, a previous MTN Foundation Scholar, and the only African to ever receive CERN ICT training in Switzerland).

Learn more about the platform on Classes.ng.

