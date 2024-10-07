Church erupts in chaos as man dies during child dedication

Witnesses said that while Vincent was officiating the ceremony, he suddenly slumped, losing consciousness. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead shortly afterwards.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. News of the pastor's sudden death quickly spread, with church members and colleagues expressing shock and grief on social media.

Timothy Hammajam, the District Church Secretary of the Church of the Brethren of Nigeria, described Vincent as a “visionary leader with focus.” In a heartfelt post, Hammajam added, “KBC DCM 2003 graduating class will ever miss your elderly and prophetic words. May God comfort EYN and your family.”

Prince Malikson Papaman, a church member, shared a tribute recalling Vincent’s last moments on the altar.

“Just a few hours ago, he stood confidently, passionately shepherding his flock. His powerful message still resonates in my mind, especially his emphasis on the importance of family unity in worship. Little did I know it would be his final sermon,” Papaman wrote.

He expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging that Vincent’s death leaves an “unfillable void,” but also took comfort in the biblical belief that death is merely a rest.

"Rest in eternal peace, Rev. Vincent Alaku. Until we meet again," he concluded.