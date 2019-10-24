Former supervisor of Chrisland schools, Adegboyega Adenekan has been sentenced to 60-year imprisonment by an Ikeja domestic violence and sexual offences court over child defilement.

After convicting Adenekan on a one-count charge of defiling a two-year and 11-month-old pupil, the presiding judge, Sybil Nwaka passed the judgement.

According to TheCable, the ex-school supervisor had pleaded not guilty to the charge Lagos State Government filed against him.

While delivering the judgement, the Judge was said to have described Adenekan as “wicked, conscienceless and an animal who is not worthy of walking on the streets of Lagos”.

During the hearing, seven witnesses, including the pupil and her mother, reportedly testified for the prosecution, while the defence called five witnesses.

The victim also told the judge how she was defiled by the 47-year-old supervisor.

The Judge’s pronouncement

“I hereby sentence Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years’ imprisonment. This is the sentence of the court,” the judge held.

Nwaka added that “Schools should not cover up teachers who sexually abuse children. Parents should not be carried away by aesthetics of schools. This case may just be the tip of the iceberg as a lot of our children are suffering in silence.”

“Parents should be bold enough to confront teachers and school management because a lot of our children are suffering in silence.

“I advise or recommend that the education and social welfare ministry workers should visit schools randomly to give them a check.”

Adenekan reportedly defiled the pupil in 2016 when he was the supervisor of the school’s branch at the Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.