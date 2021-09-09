Michael Yusuf Michael and Martha Daniel Yusuf, who are siblings, were hit with an eight count charge in Kaduna on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, almost a month after they were arrested.

They are accused of using MYM123CARE, an unregistered medical and empowerment NGO, to gather donations purportedly for sick people, including cancer patients, only to divert the funds for personal use.

"Contributions into the account either through bank transfers or cash lodgments ran into millions of Naira. The defendants instead of using the money to assist the cancer patient, diverted the funds," the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court.

The anti-graft agency stated that the offence violated Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and is punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

The siblings pleaded not guilty to the charges against them during their appearance in court.

Justice Hannnatu Balogun granted pregnant Martha's bail request, released to a surety of means, but ordered Michael remanded in custody pending trial.

The judge said there's nothing sufficient to prove the accused won't jump bail or tamper with evidence in the case if released.