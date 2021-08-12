Ali Yakubu Numan, in a series of social media posts last month, accused the governor of stealing noodles, spaghetti, and billions of naira from the state.

He was arraigned before a Yola Chief Magistrate Court, accused of using abusive language against the governor, and disturbance of public peace.

He was found guilty on both counts after two witnesses testified against him before the court.

Presiding magistrate, Japhet Basani, sentenced him to two years in prison for the defamation charge with an option of N50,000 fine.