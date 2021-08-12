A businessman who called Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, the 'father of all thieves' has been found guilty of defamation.
Businessman jailed for accusing Adamawa governor of stealing noodles, billions of naira
The businessman was convicted for using abusive language, and disturbance of public peace.
Ali Yakubu Numan, in a series of social media posts last month, accused the governor of stealing noodles, spaghetti, and billions of naira from the state.
He was arraigned before a Yola Chief Magistrate Court, accused of using abusive language against the governor, and disturbance of public peace.
He was found guilty on both counts after two witnesses testified against him before the court.
Presiding magistrate, Japhet Basani, sentenced him to two years in prison for the defamation charge with an option of N50,000 fine.
He was also sentenced to six-month imprisonment, without the option of a fine, for the second charge against him, in a judgement delivered on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
