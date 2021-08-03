Ikamu Hamidu Kato had in a video post last month called the president, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, 'useless human beings'.

He specifically called the SGF a 'bastard and a dog' in the video that went viral on social media, according to Daily Trust.

The 41-year-old was then investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS) who arraigned him last week.

He was charged with using abusive words, and inciting public disturbance, both charges he pleaded guilty to before a Chief Magistrate's Court in Yola.