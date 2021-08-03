RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

PDP youth leader jailed 1 year for calling Buhari 'useless human being'

Samson Toromade

Kato was convicted for using abusive words, and inciting public disturbance.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State has been sentenced to a year in prison for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ikamu Hamidu Kato had in a video post last month called the president, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, 'useless human beings'.

He specifically called the SGF a 'bastard and a dog' in the video that went viral on social media, according to Daily Trust.

The 41-year-old was then investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS) who arraigned him last week.

He was charged with using abusive words, and inciting public disturbance, both charges he pleaded guilty to before a Chief Magistrate's Court in Yola.

Justice Dimas Gwama on Monday, August 2, 2021 convicted him and sentenced him to a year's imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently, with an option of N25,000 fine on each offence.

Authors:

