Businessman fails to supply tyres, refuses to refund ₦9.8m, after 1 year

News Agency Of Nigeria

The businessman collected the sum of ₦9.8m from the company to supply car tyres of different sizes.

The defendant, who resides in Barnawa, Kaduna, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraud. The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in September 2023 at Taiwo Road along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant collected the sum of ₦9.8 million from a company, Vincent and Sons Investment Limited, to supply car tyres of different sizes.

The prosecutor said that for one year, the defendant did not supply the tyres and refused to refund the money. He said that the offences contravened Sections 285, 217 and 241 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendant bail for ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government. He adjourned the case until October 23, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

