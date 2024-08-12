ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Building collapse in Jigawa kills father, 2-year-old son, mother hospitalised

News Agency Of Nigeria

Only 25-year-old mother of the boy survived the incident.

Father, son die in Jigawa building collapse [SolaceBase]
Father, son die in Jigawa building collapse [SolaceBase]

The council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Ali Safiyanu, who confirmed the information to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday, said the 25-year-old mother of the boy survived the incident.

Safiyanu said that the surviving mother is responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital. He explained that the incident which led to the collapse of the building occurred on Sunday night during a heavy downpour.

Also speaking, Badaruddeen Tijjani, the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in the state, confirmed the incident but could not immediately give the names of the deceased and the survivor. Tijjani said the investigation had since commenced into the incident.

NAN recalls that the flood wreaked havoc between Thursday and Sunday in some villages in the area, displacing about 400 households and destroying about 1,000 farms.

The State Management Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had already distributed relief items to the displaced persons camped in one of the schools in the area.

