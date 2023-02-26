ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Maiduguri Central Market on fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Maiduguri Central market popularly known as Monday market is on fire.

The state Director Fire Service, Umaru Kirawa who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that the state, Federal and other fire units from various institutions have joined to contain the inferno.

“We have fully deployed to contain the situation,” Kirawa said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

