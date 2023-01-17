Blockchain is the only solution to supply chain challenges

The end goal is a world where supply chains are more efficient and secure than ever before – a paradigm shift created through the use of decentralized ledger technology. However, as we embrace these changes, we must understand how they will affect our day-to-day life. Blockchain technology is effective when applied correctly, but it is not a silver bullet. Ultimately, supply chain management can only benefit from blockchain's potential if it is used to its full potential.

Blockchain technology can significantly assist supply chain management, which helps streamline the cooperative engagement between global suppliers and consumers. It is essential to recognize that every supply chain deals with several related entities – both internal and external stakeholders who require continual communication for the best results. By organizing these different partners into appropriate levels of hierarchy, supply chains can efficiently manage their products and services.

Blockchain can optimize supply chain management:

People can apply blockchain technology to optimize the internal supply chain management processes and the external process of working with suppliers and vendors. As we all know, supply chains are organic, organic in most cases, a network that constantly changes as it grows.

For example, one year, a supplier will only work directly with one customer; five years later, they will have hundreds of customers on their list. Blockchain helps to manage these changes as they occur and better links suppliers and customers by providing automatic and seamless interactions between each organization involved in the supply chain.

These benefits are not limited to just supply chain management – many other industries can also benefit from blockchain's capabilities. In addition, blockchain can help in the areas of data classification, data verification, and asset monitoring. Some companies are already working to develop blockchain-based solutions for specific supply chain problems. For example, as a technology built around the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain has the potential to provide real-time visibility into the location and condition of goods in transit.

These benefits could facilitate greater cooperation between operators across different industries by making sharing information short and increasing transparency within supply chains. In addition to increased efficiency and security within a network, blockchain has the potential to improve compliance with industry standards across multiple organizations. Let's explore the challenges blockchain can resolve in the supply chain.

1. Blockchain can resolve traceability challenges:

Traceability in the supply chain is about creating a transparent, uninterrupted ledger of events or actions. When this is impossible, ensuring that products and services are safe becomes difficult. In addition, proving provenance is incredibly challenging – mainly when stakeholders across the supply chain aren't working together. By providing an automated and transparent platform for information exchange, blockchain-based technology has the potential to help companies verify where their products originate from and provide assurance that they are indeed safe for use.

2. Blockchain can resolve high transaction charges challenges:

The high transaction charges, which can lead to increased consumer costs, will likely encourage the development of blockchain solutions for the supply chain management. In addition, since blockchain-based technology removes the need for a third-party intermediary payment system, such as a bank, it is possible to avoid the high fees associated with these services.

For example, a truck driver taking produce from one farm to another could use a blockchain network created specifically for this purpose. People must make no deposit, and no third party must be involved. Using smart contracts and connecting directly with buyers, suppliers and manufacturers can save time and money and reduce delays between different supply chain stakeholders (a common problem even in global supply chains).

3. Blockchain will reduce corruption in the supply chain:

Smart contracts will also help reduce the supply chain's corruption by reducing or eliminating the need for intermediaries. In addition, since blockchain is decentralized and based on a shared ledger that people can update through a consensus mechanism, it avoids the possibility of cooperation between different parties.

It provides greater trust and security between organizations, creating a more transparent process for all parties involved. In addition, by eliminating intermediaries, blockchain increases transparency, allowing stakeholders to work together in an organized, efficient, and secure way – allowing for better oversight of how products are produced and delivered.

4. Blockchain can reduce delays in the supply chain:

The over two-year delay in the tomato supply chain highlighted in the collaboration between IBM, and Walmart is most likely a result of cost-cutting strategies by distributors. This greater transparency between companies means they can more effectively track their products and reduce the time it takes to deliver them. Since blockchain technology is currently being developed for this kind of system, it could help to decrease delays within the supply chain.

5. Blockchain can improve transparency in the supply chain:

Blockchain will also provide much greater transparency than what exists in many supply chains, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food, and agriculture.

