RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The Billionaire Businessman & Philanthropist, Chief Emeka Agba (General) had his first anniversary celebrations as the ODAGBULU IHE DAGBULU IHE DAGBULU ENYI 1 of Igboland.! (meaning that He killed what killed that which killed an elephant).

Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state

Chief Emeka Agba who is the president of Chief Emeka Agba foundation, CEO Agba Gold Nigeria Limited, was conferred with one of the biggest traditional tile in Igboland in January 4th 2020 by the late HIM EZE DR.N.N KELLY with other kings from different part of Igboland and beyond in an event held at Igbariam ancient kingdoms of Anambra state.

Recommended articles
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria

The first anniversary which ought to be in 2021 January 4th was delayed due to Covid19 pandemic and was shifted to 2022 January 4th at his country home in Akpu Orumba south local government LGA of Anambra state.

Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria

The event witnessed large turnout of people from almost all part of the country but with strict adherence to Covid19 guidelines. Standing alongside with Chief Emeka Agba was His beautiful wife (Lolo) Barrister Mrs Juliet Agba, (mummy Trump) and his lovely Children, Trump, Ivanka & Nimrod.

Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria

His Mother Chief Mrs Agatha Agba (née Erico Nwayi) who lives in Florida USA with one of her Daughters Mrs Onyeka C. Agba Okoafor, sister of Chief Emeka Agba. A practicing Nurse in United state of America with her children all came home to join in the celebration.

Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria

The king of Akpu HRH M.N Okoli Ezeukwu II of Akpu lead other many other kings to the residence of Chief Emeka Agba to Grace the occasion. Nothing was left unserved from as the entire crowd rejoiced with dance and merriment. Chief Emeka thanked God for making the anniversary a success.

Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state
Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state Pulse Nigeria

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

14,000 candidates jostle for 4,800 admission slots in KASU – Official

14,000 candidates jostle for 4,800 admission slots in KASU – Official

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Jonathan's aide explains why ex-President visited Buhari in Aso Villa

Jonathan's aide explains why ex-President visited Buhari in Aso Villa

Nigerian community accuses South African Police of choking member to death

Nigerian community accuses South African Police of choking member to death

Gunmen attack police station with explosives, free detainees in Imo

Gunmen attack police station with explosives, free detainees in Imo

Buhari’s single biggest capital project sited in South-East, says Kalu

Buhari’s single biggest capital project sited in South-East, says Kalu

Again, Buhari vows to tackle security challenges before leaving office

Again, Buhari vows to tackle security challenges before leaving office

Trending

Man cries bitterly while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed (video)

Man cries while filming another man who slept with his wife and broke his bed in addition (video)

Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie?” – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“Ei! Who drinks Guinness with Indomie? – IGP screams during visit to Lapaz on 31st night

“God did it again” - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on birthday

“God did it again - 32-year-old gospel singer says after marrying 51-year-old lover on his birthday