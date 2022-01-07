Billionaire businessman, chief Emeka Agba celebrates anniversary of chieftaincy title in Anambra state

Pulse Nigeria

The first anniversary which ought to be in 2021 January 4th was delayed due to Covid19 pandemic and was shifted to 2022 January 4th at his country home in Akpu Orumba south local government LGA of Anambra state.

Pulse Nigeria

The event witnessed large turnout of people from almost all part of the country but with strict adherence to Covid19 guidelines. Standing alongside with Chief Emeka Agba was His beautiful wife (Lolo) Barrister Mrs Juliet Agba, (mummy Trump) and his lovely Children, Trump, Ivanka & Nimrod.

Pulse Nigeria

His Mother Chief Mrs Agatha Agba (née Erico Nwayi) who lives in Florida USA with one of her Daughters Mrs Onyeka C. Agba Okoafor, sister of Chief Emeka Agba. A practicing Nurse in United state of America with her children all came home to join in the celebration.

Pulse Nigeria

The king of Akpu HRH M.N Okoli Ezeukwu II of Akpu lead other many other kings to the residence of Chief Emeka Agba to Grace the occasion. Nothing was left unserved from as the entire crowd rejoiced with dance and merriment. Chief Emeka thanked God for making the anniversary a success.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

----