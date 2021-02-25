The Group entered the African market in 2018 and has grown to be a major player in the region. As part of the three (3) year anniversary celebrations, BetKing ran a series of exciting interactive activities and hosted the Royal Phoenix Virtual Hangout for its customers, partners, and staff.

Over the last three (3) years, BetKing while working to grow its operations and impact, has built a culture of excellence, and focused on delivering a customer-centric approach across its retail and online channels. BetKing continually works to identify and create products that provide customers with great sports entertainment experiences, thereby successfully building a brand portfolio that customers recognize and trust.

The company currently employs more than one hundred (100) directly and creating over 50,000 jobs through its agent network, made of people coming from diverse backgrounds; are passionate, resilient, and committed to making BetKing, Africa’s most valued company.

The Royal Phoenix Virtual Hangout was attended by the BetKing ambassador, JJ. Okocha, who expressed how glad he was to be part of a company that is so resilient and one that is here to stay.

DJ Cuppy, who also attended the virtual party, congratulated BetKing and wished the company three hundred (300) more years on the throne, as three years of existence was no small feat. The virtual hangout included trivia games, followed by Jay-Jay and Cuppy on the hot seat.

Looking ahead, BetKing Nigeria Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, stated that the company is going into a new phase of its existence by leading with innovation, a focus on customers and contribution to society.

This new phase will usher in more offerings, games, rewards, and excitement for customers in Nigeria and the society at large. He ended with thanking BetKing customers, partners, and employees, adding that, “we would not exist without them”.

For more information visit BetKing on www.BetKing.com

You can watch BetKing @ 3 Video here:

*This is a featured post.