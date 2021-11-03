RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Banker defrauds bank of N219 million to build houses, invest in Ponzi scheme

The convict has been sentenced to eight years in prison without an option of fine.

Oliver Anidiobi [EFCC]

A banker has been convicted by the Enugu State High Court, Enugu on a 32-count charge bordering on forgery and stealing to the tune of N219 million.

Oliver Anidiobi was a former manager with Sterling Bank who duped OHHA Microfinance Bank in 2019 while serving as its Account Relationship Officer.

The convict convinced the microfinance bank to deposit N219 million, but went ahead to put it in a fixed deposit account.

He also forged a deposit certificate to deceive the bank, and diverted the funds for personal use, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Anidiobi used the proceeds to build a block of five flats, an uncompleted four bedroom bungalow at Centenary Estate, Enugu, and acquired several plots of land along the Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway.

He also invested N65 million in a Ponzi scheme called 'Let's Partner with You' owned by one Patrick Nwokike, who's also on a separate trial for fraud.

Justice C.O. Ajah established during sentencing on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 that Anidiobi did not deny or challenge the allegations made by the EFCC.

"The evidence is strong and compelling to grant conviction," he said.

The judge sentenced the convict to eight years in prison, without an option of fine.

His properties are also to be sold and the proceeds paid in restitution to the microfinance bank.

