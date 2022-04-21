Bangladeshi police arrest 11 Nigerians for pulling Facebook scam

According to reports by an online newspaper, bdnews24, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) swooped on the Nigerians and one Bangladeshi accomplice for obtaining money from people under the false pretense of exchanging their local currency, Taka, into US dollars.

The Police made this revelation during a media briefing on Thursday, April 21, 2022, adding that the suspects were rounded up at separate operations in the country’s capital city of Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Nigerian suspects' names were given as: Henri Osita Okechukwu, Chisom Emmanuel Obiajulu, Okeke Peter, Obinna Sunday, Oneka Amba, Chisom Anthony Ekwenze, Okeyea Azubike, Anuyarah Ojuyemena Daniel, Anuruka Jinika Francis, Luke and Domado Chinedo.

It was reported that their Bangladeshi co-conspirator, Chadni Akter, hid her identity to impersonate a customs official.

A quote attributed to an additional commissioner at the Detective Branch of the DMP, AKM Hafiz Aktar, said “The leaders of the fraud ring are Osita Okechukwu and Chisom Emmanuel. They used to maintain communication with their Bangladeshi accomplices and distribute the embezzled money among other members of the gang.

“The other members of the gang swindled people out of huge amounts of money with promises of expensive gifts and investment after developing a virtual friendship with fake Facebook ID as an American or European citizen.”

Police also recovered some items from the arrested suspects which include a dollar ‘trick’ machine, 17 phones, two laptops, chemical bottles and copies of warrants of different cases.