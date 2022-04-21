RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bangladeshi police arrest 11 Nigerians for pulling Facebook scam

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The 11 Nigerians were arrested alongside their Bangladeshi accomplice.

Bangladeshi police arrest 11 Nigerians for pulling Facebook scam
Bangladeshi police arrest 11 Nigerians for pulling Facebook scam

11 Nigerians have been arrested in Bangladesh over their alleged involvement in a Facebook scam.

Recommended articles

According to reports by an online newspaper, bdnews24, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) swooped on the Nigerians and one Bangladeshi accomplice for obtaining money from people under the false pretense of exchanging their local currency, Taka, into US dollars.

The Police made this revelation during a media briefing on Thursday, April 21, 2022, adding that the suspects were rounded up at separate operations in the country’s capital city of Dhaka on Wednesday.

The Nigerian suspects' names were given as: Henri Osita Okechukwu, Chisom Emmanuel Obiajulu, Okeke Peter, Obinna Sunday, Oneka Amba, Chisom Anthony Ekwenze, Okeyea Azubike, Anuyarah Ojuyemena Daniel, Anuruka Jinika Francis, Luke and Domado Chinedo.

It was reported that their Bangladeshi co-conspirator, Chadni Akter, hid her identity to impersonate a customs official.

A quote attributed to an additional commissioner at the Detective Branch of the DMP, AKM Hafiz Aktar, said “The leaders of the fraud ring are Osita Okechukwu and Chisom Emmanuel. They used to maintain communication with their Bangladeshi accomplices and distribute the embezzled money among other members of the gang.

“The other members of the gang swindled people out of huge amounts of money with promises of expensive gifts and investment after developing a virtual friendship with fake Facebook ID as an American or European citizen.”

Police also recovered some items from the arrested suspects which include a dollar ‘trick’ machine, 17 phones, two laptops, chemical bottles and copies of warrants of different cases.

Aktar also said that apart from Chadni, a number of Bangladeshi citizens were also part of the criminal gang, noting that legal action had been instituted against the arrested culprits.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Make me President and bandits will run when they hear my name - Wike

Make me President and bandits will run when they hear my name - Wike

Nigeria to send 173 troops on peacekeeping mission to Guinea Bissau

Nigeria to send 173 troops on peacekeeping mission to Guinea Bissau

Rescue all kidnapped victims unhurt, Buhari orders security agencies

Rescue all kidnapped victims unhurt, Buhari orders security agencies

NAF aircraft crash: Defence minister mourns late pilots

NAF aircraft crash: Defence minister mourns late pilots

SDP suspends National Chairman over alleged anti-party activities

SDP suspends National Chairman over alleged anti-party activities

Reps summons Petroleum Minister, NNPC boss over state of refineries

Reps summons Petroleum Minister, NNPC boss over state of refineries

Vote according to conscience, Peter Obi tells Imo PDP delegates

Vote according to conscience, Peter Obi tells Imo PDP delegates

Fire guts radio station owned by ex-Sokoto state governor, Bafarawa

Fire guts radio station owned by ex-Sokoto state governor, Bafarawa

NDLEA, DSS burst 'hemp party' at Abuja hotel, arrest 200 attendees

NDLEA, DSS burst 'hemp party' at Abuja hotel, arrest 200 attendees

Trending

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

Samuel Minani and wife, Irambona Denyse

28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

File photo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike

"I'm not ashamed" - 33-year-old American lady says after graduating as fetish priestess (Pulse Contributor)

Akosua Akoto