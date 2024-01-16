ADVERTISEMENT
BRT driver accused of raping, killing Bamise tells court he has no case to answer

Andrew Ominikoron allegedly raped and killed Bamise Ayanwole in February 2022 [IdomaVoice]
Ominnikoron is facing a five-count charge bordering on rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault and murder preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the counsel told a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square that he had at the last proceeding shown his intention to file a no-case submission.

Omotubora, however, told the court that the application for a no-case submission was at the filing stage. He said that the prosecution would be served immediately the filing was complete. The counsel, therefore, urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to conclude the filing of his application and serve the prosecution.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike adjourned the case until February 8 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution had, during arraignment, told the court that Ominnikoron conspired with others now at large, raped and murdered his 22-year old passenger, Ayanwole.

The prosecution said that the defendant on February 26, 2022, had sexual intercourse with Ayanwole without her consent and murdered her at 7 pm between Lekki Ajah expressway and Carter Bridge.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant and others now at large unlawfully killed Ayanwole by throwing her out of a moving bus between Lekki-Ajah expressway and Cater Bridge.

The prosecution also said that the defendant on November 25, 2021, allegedly raped a 29-year old lady, one Maryjane Odezulu, without her consent at Ajah Conservation Centre, Lekki Ajah Expressway Lagos.

It said that the defendant also sexually harassed one Dr Victoria Anuke, on Ketu-Oshodi axis, Lagos, on December 29, 2021.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Section 165, Section 223, Section 260 and Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charge.

