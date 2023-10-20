ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BRT Rape: Blunt force trauma caused Bamise’s death – Pathologist

News Agency Of Nigeria

The witness further told the court that during the autopsy, he took samples from the deceased’s body for the purpose of identification and toxicology.

Bamise: Another lady narrates how BRT driver nearly raped her inside bus
Bamise: Another lady narrates how BRT driver nearly raped her inside bus

Recommended articles

The pathologist gave evidence before a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, at the ongoing trial of a Bus Rapid Transit driver, Andrew Ominnikoron.

Ominnikoron is standing trial for the alleged rape and murder of Ayanwole.

Shoyemi said that after he examined both the external and internal body of Ayamwole, he established that her death was due to craniocerebral injury following a blunt force trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The witness is also a lecturer at the Lagos State University.

He was led in evidence by Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins.

Shoyemi told the court that prior to the autopsy, the body of the deceased was embalmed.

He said that the body had no clothing but noted that a silver-coloured ring was found on the middle right finger of the deceased.

Shoyemi testified that he observed a bruise on the left side of the forehead of the deceased and a bruise above her right ear.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also told the court that he observed a large bruise on the back of the skull of the deceased.

“In addition, there was a bruise on the elbow region. These findings were external.

“Upon opening, I saw what we call subdural hematoma which means bleeding into the soft tissue covering the skull or bleeding into the brain.

“This was noticed in the frontal area as well as on the back of the skull.

“At the back of the skull, there were multiple fractures which means bone broken into two or more pieces,” Shoyemi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pathologist also said that there was a fracture on the bone above the ear.

According to him, bruises were also found on both lips of the deceased.

Shoyemi, who was the ninth and last prosecution witness said, “In the light of all the findings and the internal findings, death was ascribed to severe craniocerebral injury following a force blunt trauma.”

The witness further told the court that during the autopsy, he took samples from the deceased’s body for the purpose of identification and toxicology.

He said that the samples were taken to the DNA forensic laboratory.

ADVERTISEMENT

During cross-examination by the defence counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, the witness told the court that information about the deceased was given to him by the investigating police officer before the autopsy was carried out.

After the cross-examination, the defendant’s counsel informed the court that he had a pending application to recall some prosecution witnesses for further cross-examination.

In response, the prosecution counsel objected.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike reserved ruling on the application until Nov. 2.

Ominnikoron is facing a five-count charge bordering on rape, sexual assault and murder preferred against him by Lagos State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution had told the court that Ominnikoron conspired with others now at large to rape and murder 22-year-old Ayanwole, a passenger on the BRT he was driving.

The prosecution added that the defendant had sexual intercourse with Ayanwole without her consent, and murdered her at about 7.00 p.m., between Lekki Ajah Expressway and Carter Bridge, on Feb. 26, 2022.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant and others at large threw Ayanwole out of a moving BRT between Lekki- Ajah Expressway and Cater bridge.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 411, 223, 260, and 165 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The 48-year-old defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

Tinubu mourns Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco Bamalli

Nigerian Army injects new set of battle-ready soldiers into operations

Nigerian Army injects new set of battle-ready soldiers into operations

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

FG trains 2,785 youths on AI

Troops arrest 8 cultists in Bayelsa, rescue kidnap victim in Edo – Army

Troops arrest 8 cultists in Bayelsa, rescue kidnap victim in Edo – Army

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Tinubu appoints substantive Auditor-General of the Federation

Declare state of emergency on education – Unilorin VC tells FG

Declare state of emergency on education – Unilorin VC tells FG

Pro-Palestinian group stages protest in Ilorin, accuses Israel of war crimes

Pro-Palestinian group stages protest in Ilorin, accuses Israel of war crimes

Police arraign surety for failing to produce suspect in ₦27m fraud case

Police arraign surety for failing to produce suspect in ₦27m fraud case

National Mosque asks Muslims to disregard campaign of calumny against Wike

National Mosque asks Muslims to disregard campaign of calumny against Wike

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal