Avoiding scam casinos while playing online

We have shared some tips and tricks to stay secure while playing any online casino games.

What are the Signs of Online Casino Scams?

The first thing to do is recognise a scam casino. There are some red flags that one must look out for to avoid such casinos at all costs. Here are a few indicators that you should consider:

Cannot Find Return to Player or RTP

One of the most common ways to scam players is rigging the house, so the house always wins. RTP is the amount that is returned to the players from all the games after a certain period. Reputable and trusted casinos are always transparent about their RTP.

You also find the information about the gaming enforcement agency that approved the site at the footer or anywhere else on the website. Usually, in the case of casino fraud, you do not have these details, and the RTP is less than 80%. Ideally, it should be 80-90% or even more.

Prolonged Withdrawal Process

After every win, the excitement to see the money reflected in your account is genuine. But imagine this- It has been weeks and even months, but your money is yet credited. This is an undeniable sign that the casino is not legit.

There is always a lengthy verification process when you sign up for a casino. Hence, the payments are processed much faster by reputable ones. If the casino is unwilling to pay after months for different excuses, it is likely to be a fraud.

The best way to avoid such experiences is to check reviews and only go for recommended and well known legit online casinos.

Mediocre Customer Service

Legit casinos have a strong customer care department that will promptly assist you whenever required. If your casino is not very active in helping the customer or almost always fails to address your queries, it's a major red flag.

Again, reviews can give you an insight into the experiences others had at such casinos, and you can avoid them. Most negative reviews are likely to be about a lack of customers or any red flags discussed so far.

Tips to Avoid Scams at Casinos Online

With so many scams online casinos coming up, it often gets overwhelming to determine the legit ones. But a little research and being observant of red flags can help you in avoiding scams online.

Here are some ways in which you may avoid getting scammed or at least prevent significant financial loss while playing at any casino:

Do Your Research

Before registering at any online casino, do a lot of background research. Go through dedicated forums for casinos and see what others have to say about the website. Also, check for all the red flags possible. You may even take help from someone who is already experienced in online gambling.

Look for Realistic Bonuses

If the bonuses are too good to be true, it is best not to get tempted. Usually, these are scam casinos luring potential customers to register. Research about the standard bonuses that most trusted casinos offer, and choose the website to register accordingly.

Choose Websites Using Recognised Software

There are many reputable software options created for online casinos. Familiarise yourself with the different options to recognise whether the website uses any of these technologies. Often the casinos that scam online have unknown software which is designed to rig the house.

Learning the Basics

Before you get into the game, it is crucial to learn about how online casinos work. The better you understand the game, the lesser are the chances of being scammed.

Before entering the online casino world, learn how free bonuses and sign-up bonuses work. Also, know the different types of casinos and casino games. Lastly, familiarise yourself with reputable casinos to avoid being trapped by scammers.

Safe Casino Checklist before Playing One

Online casinos can be fun and exciting when you get the rewards credited in time and win the games. But your enjoyment gets dampened when you feel apprehensive and unsafe about the casino.

Check the variety of payment options available at different trusted casinos before signing up.

Plan a betting budget and stick to it.

Read through all terms and conditions that the website provides while registering.

Find out about the security and encryptions of the casino website.

Check the types of games offered by the website.

Go through the sign-up bonuses offered by the casino.

Once you check all these and are satisfied, you may start the registration process and enjoy playing distance platforms with safe mind.

Trusted Payment Options

All licensed and trusted casinos have a variety of reliable payment options. They are obligated to provide this by the regulatory authorities. But you must also check whether the payment and withdrawal options suit your needs.

Usually, eWallet, Cryptocurrencies, debit cards, and credit cards are allowed as payment methods. All such payment methods are generally highly secure and also hassle-free. A legit casino lets you withdraw funds or deposit them without the hassle and in the minimum possible time.

Also, the number of fees you must pay should be easy to access, as per the business ethics of the casinos. Thus, you can get a clear idea about its reliability too.

Wrapping Up

Scam casinos are pretty common and widely spread throughout the internet. But observing a few precautions and proper planning let you safely enjoy the world of online casinos. Keeping the pointers mentioned earlier in mind, you can begin your journey into online gambling without any bitter experiences right from the beginning.

