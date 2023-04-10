The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The assailants escaped with the rifle of the slain policeman.

Nigeria Police badge

Police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three other police operatives were seriously injured in the attack.

Operatives of the Imota Police Division in the Ikorodu area were on patrol duty when they came under the assailants’ attack at Emuren Junction, on Itokin Road in the area.

Local sources said the assailants, suspected errand boys of land grabbers, ambushed the police patrol team, opened fire on it, killed one on the spot and escaped with his rifle.

“On Saturday, police raided cultists’ hideouts in Emuren, Shagamu Local Government Area of Ogun,’’ a resident said.

NAN reports that many innocent people had fallen victim of gun attacks by agents of land grabbers in Ikorodu and its environs in the past.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

