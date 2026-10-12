The digital rails changing how Nigerians access Nigeria’s Capital Market

For Nigeria to finance its next phase of economic growth, it will need more than the availability of capital. It will need an efficient financial system capable of connecting savings with businesses and investment opportunities, while creating accessible pathways for individuals to participate in the growth of the economy.

The capital market has an important role to play in this process, providing companies with access to long-term funding and enabling investors to participate in the value those businesses create. Yet the effectiveness of this connection depends not only on the availability of investment opportunities, but also on how easily those opportunities can reach potential investors.

Technology is changing that equation, particularly in Nigeria's primary market, where digital infrastructure is reshaping how investors discover and subscribe to public offers.

An investor may encounter an investment opportunity through a banking application, a stockbroker, a fintech platform or, increasingly, a familiar messaging service. Behind these interactions is an expanding network of digital infrastructure connecting issuers, financial institutions, investors, payment systems and market operators.

NGX Invest, the e-offering platform developed by Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), is part of this evolution. Since its launch, the platform has combined electronic subscription capabilities with an expanding distribution network, allowing financial institutions to connect through application programming interfaces (APIs) and make primary-market opportunities available across their existing digital channels.

The latest addition is WhatsApp, recently introduced as another subscription channel through which investors can access eligible public offers. By extending investment access to a messaging platform already embedded in everyday communication, NGX Invest is creating another pathway for investors to engage with Nigeria's primary market.

The significance extends beyond the introduction of another digital channel. It reflects a broader shift in how the capital market is developing the infrastructure required to reach more investors and mobilise capital at scale.

The Capital Formation Challenge

Nigeria's economic ambitions require significant pools of long-term capital. Companies need funding to expand, banks require stronger capital bases, infrastructure projects need financing beyond traditional lending arrangements, and emerging businesses require investment to support their growth.

At the same time, households and individuals need credible opportunities to invest their savings in productive assets and participate in the development of businesses around them.

The capital market connects these interests by enabling companies and other issuers to raise funds directly from investors. However, creating an investment opportunity is only one part of the process. That opportunity must reach potential investors through channels that make participation accessible, efficient and secure.

Historically, subscribing to public offers in Nigeria could involve physical documentation, banking processes, assistance from stockbrokers and multiple points of interaction. Digitisation began to change that experience.

Nigeria's first end-to-end digital public offer in 2021, involving MTN Nigeria, provided an early demonstration of this shift. Facilitated through the PrimaryOffer platform, developed by Chapel Hill Denham with the support of NGX and other capital market stakeholders, the transaction attracted more than 126,000 investors, with 114,938 new Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts opened by first-time investors.

NGX Invest emerged as part of this broader evolution in the market's digital infrastructure. Launched in 2024 following regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the platform provides digital infrastructure for public offers and rights issues.

Its capabilities were demonstrated during Nigeria's banking recapitalisation exercise, which saw 33 banks raise ₦4.65 trillion in fresh capital over two years, with approximately ₦2.8 trillion facilitated through NGX Invest.

The exercise demonstrated the capacity of digital infrastructure to support large-scale capital mobilisation and wider investor participation. It also reinforced the importance of developing systems that can serve successive capital-raising transactions across different sectors of the economy.

The next stage of this evolution has focused on expanding the channels through which investors can access those transactions.

From a Platform to a Network

The distinction between a digital subscription platform and a wider distribution network is important.

A market in which every issuer must establish a separate digital system for each public offer risks creating fragmented processes for investors and financial institutions. Investors may be required to navigate different platforms, while banks, stockbrokers and other intermediaries could face the burden of establishing new connections for individual transactions.

Shared digital infrastructure offers a different approach. Through APIs, financial institutions can integrate with NGX Invest and make eligible primary-market opportunities available through their existing customer-facing platforms.

A bank can provide access to a public offer through its digital banking application, a fintech company can integrate subscriptions into an investment platform, and a stockbroker can make an offer available to its clients. Mobile operators and other financial institutions can also provide additional routes through which potential investors encounter investment opportunities.

Although investors may interact with these channels differently, the underlying infrastructure supports a more connected approach to distributing public offers.

This evolution has been a collective effort across the capital market ecosystem. Stockbrokers, banks, fintech companies, issuing houses, regulators, market infrastructure providers and other participants have contributed to the development of more efficient ways for investors to access investment opportunities. NGX Invest builds on this existing ecosystem rather than replacing it, providing shared infrastructure that enables market participants to extend their reach while maintaining their respective roles in the capital-raising process.

The expansion of digital distribution also represents an evolution of the traditional stockbroking model rather than its disruption. Historically, stockbrokers often served as both the point through which investors discovered investment opportunities and the regulated intermediaries through which they participated. Today, investors can encounter public offers through a wider range of digital channels, including banks, fintech platforms and other financial institutions, without removing stockbrokers from the investment process.

With NGX Invest, for example, an investor still selects a stockbroker through whom the subscription application is processed, even when the investment journey begins through another connected channel. This means that someone who may never have engaged directly with a brokerage firm can access a public offer through a familiar financial platform while remaining connected to a regulated market intermediary.

The distinction is equally important when considering the secondary market, where investors buy and sell securities after they have been issued and listed. Stockbrokers remain central to market access and trade execution in that segment. Digital distribution in the primary market therefore complements the traditional stockbroking model, allowing regulated intermediaries to serve a broader investor base rather than competing with or replacing them.

For issuers, broader distribution can increase the reach of a public offer, creating opportunities to connect with investors across different financial channels. For the wider market, it establishes infrastructure that can support multiple capital-raising transactions without requiring the distribution process to be rebuilt each time.

According to Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, “For too long, participating in a public offer required investors to navigate processes that were often removed from how they conducted the rest of their financial lives. The opportunity for us was to change that model: rather than asking investors to find their way to the market, we could build the infrastructure that takes the market closer to them.”

NGX Invest now connects more than 180 distribution channels and has facilitated 23 primary-market transactions, supporting more than ₦3 trillion in capital raising. These figures illustrate how the platform's distribution capabilities have developed alongside a period of significant capital mobilisation in Nigeria's primary market.

The significance of this model extends beyond any individual IPO or capital-raising exercise. NGX Invest was designed to support public offers and rights issues, with infrastructure that can serve multiple issuers and successive transactions through a common distribution network. Its continued development also presents opportunities to expand the range of retail-suitable asset classes and primary-market transactions that can be distributed electronically, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

This approach allows the market to build on existing infrastructure rather than establish separate distribution arrangements for each new offering. It also creates opportunities for investors to participate in different primary-market transactions through whichever connected financial channels are most convenient to them.

The recent introduction of WhatsApp adds another dimension to this distribution model. Rather than requiring investors to access a dedicated investment website or application, the channel enables them to navigate available offers and initiate subscriptions through guided interactions within a familiar messaging environment.

Its relevance lies in how it extends the reach of the existing infrastructure, bringing primary-market opportunities closer to the digital environments in which potential investors already interact.

Building the Rails for Deeper Capital Formation

The long-term significance of digital distribution infrastructure will be measured by what it enables across Nigeria's capital market.

For businesses, more efficient access to investors can strengthen the process of raising capital for expansion and long-term growth. For individuals, wider distribution creates additional opportunities to participate in public offers and invest in businesses operating across the economy.

For the market as a whole, infrastructure that can support successive transactions and connect different financial institutions offers a foundation for mobilising capital more efficiently.

However, digital access alone will not determine the depth or resilience of Nigeria's capital market. The quality of investment opportunities, investor protection, financial literacy, corporate governance, liquidity and confidence in the wider financial system remain essential to sustaining participation.

The development of NGX Invest should therefore be understood as one component of a broader market-development agenda, alongside the regulatory, institutional and market reforms required to support long-term capital formation.

What its evolution illustrates is a shift in how Nigeria approaches access to investment opportunities. Rather than relying solely on investors finding their way to individual public offers, the market is developing shared infrastructure that allows those opportunities to be distributed through established financial channels.

For a country seeking to mobilise more domestic savings, expand participation and finance the growth of its businesses, that shift has important implications.

The value of these digital rails will ultimately lie not in how many channels they connect, but in how effectively they bring capital and investment opportunities together. As Nigeria's capital market continues to develop, that ability will be increasingly important to financing businesses, broadening ownership and supporting the country's long-term economic growth.