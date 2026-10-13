Kerrygold strengthens support for Bakers through ICES partnership at Cake Expo 2026

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:36 - 13 October 2026

Kerrygold demonstrated its support for the baking community through its partnership with the International Cake Exploration Societe, Nigeria (ICES, Nigeria) at Cake Expo 2026, held on October 7 and 8 at All Seasons Plaza, Ikeja.

The two-day event brought together bakers, cake artists, and enthusiasts for an experience centred on learning, networking and showcasing creativity. As the lead sponsor, Kerrygold connected with attendees through a dedicated booth, creating opportunities for product discovery, sampling and engagement with bakers and other stakeholders within the industry.

Beyond product engagement, Cake Expo 2026 provided Kerrygold with an opportunity to gain closer insight into the evolving needs and conversations within the baking industry. With the theme “The AI Advantage: Elevating Cake Business & Creativity,” the expo highlighted how technology and innovation can support bakers in improving their businesses, enhancing their creative processes and staying competitive in a changing industry.

Kerrygold’s participation reinforced its commitment to supporting bakers not only through quality products, but also by showing up in spaces that foster learning, creativity, connection and growth within the baking community.

Through its participation at the Cake Expo 2026, Kerrygold continues to foster meaningful relationships with bakers and stay connected to the people and businesses shaping the industry. Its partnership with ICES Nigeria further strengthened this connection, reinforcing Kerrygold’s continued investment in the growth and development of the baking industry. 

#FEATUREDPOST

Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Yinka Quadri reveals why he is backing Tinubu for 2027, says he paid $25,000 to bring Moji Olaiya’s body home
Entertainment
13.10.2026
Yinka Quadri reveals why he is backing Tinubu for 2027, says he paid $25,000 to bring Moji Olaiya’s body home
Stories behind the frame: the memories Nigerians are unearthing for NB@80
Lifestyle
13.10.2026
Stories behind the frame: the memories Nigerians are unearthing for NB@80
Tailor spent 5 days sewing non-stop to break a Guinness World Record — but there's more to his mission
News
13.10.2026
Tailor spent 5 days sewing non-stop to break a Guinness World Record — but there's more to his mission
NAFDAC arrests two suspects at Lagos facility where expired drinks are repackaged for sale
News
13.10.2026
NAFDAC arrests two suspects at Lagos facility where expired drinks are repackaged for sale
Desperados and Young Jonn create a cross-cultural anthem for living in the moment with 'Let It Go'
Entertainment
13.10.2026
Desperados and Young Jonn create a cross-cultural anthem for living in the moment with 'Let It Go'
The tragic story of 14-year-old George, unfairly executed by an all-white-jury after being falsely accused of murdering two white girls; 70 years later, a judge overturned his conviction
Lifestyle
13.10.2026
The tragic story of 14-year-old George, unfairly executed by an all-white-jury after being falsely accused of murdering two white girls; 70 years later, a judge overturned his conviction