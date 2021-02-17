The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman says he didn’t pray for COVID-19 to end because he acquired his third jet during the pandemic which also served as a resting time for him.

The cleric said this in a video of his sermon that recently went viral on social media.

The controversial cleric added that while people were complaining during the pandemic, he was resting and enjoying his life.

He said, “In COVID (pandemic) I bought a jet; the third one. I have three. I was praying for COVID-19 not to end because I was resting. While people were complaining, my wife asked, ‘Can life be this sweet?’ Am I talking to somebody here?”

“No stress. I read on the Internet that there’s a rumour going around that I have a machine that prints money. I like that rumour. They say, ‘he should be investigated. He has a machine that prints money.

“Somebody asked if it’s true and I said it is true. They said, ‘It’s risky o’. I said I didn’t know it’s risky because I already bought the machine. When you speak in tongues, you’re printing money.”

Suleman was recently enmeshed in an adultery scandal with one of his former pastors, Mike Davids, accusing him of sleeping with his wife, but the cleric vehemently denied the allegation.