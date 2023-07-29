ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrests teenager for alleged attempted shop breaking

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amotekun implored parents on the proper upbringing of their children, decrying the rising level of teenagers and young children involvement in crimes.

Amotekun arrests teenager for alleged attempted shop breaking. [Autojosh]
Adewinmbi, in a statement, said the suspect, who is from Eko-Ende Ikirun, was arrested at about 5:54 a.m. on Friday, at the Capital Area of Osogbo, by an Amotekun patrol team.

He explained that the suspect and an accomplice were spotted by a commercial motorcyclist trying to break into a shop.

They subsequently attacked the motorcyclist and attempted to hijack his machine when he raised the alarm.

Adewinmbi said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to perpetrating the act and admitted to shop breaking offences in the Osogbo metropolis.

He, however, said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He implored parents on the proper upbringing of their children, decrying the rising level of teenagers and young children involvement in crimes.

He said the law would not spare anybody caught involved in crime or criminality and warned residents to desist from criminal acts.

