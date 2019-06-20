All about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: LoveWorld, Christ Embassy Ministry, family, wife Anita, and private jets

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is the influential founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated and the lead pastor of Christ Embassy. Known by many as the Man of God, his Christian ministry is based in Lagos, Nigeria. Christ Embassy has branches worldwide, making it truly an international church. Pastor Chris has become one of the most popular Nigerian pastors, leading one of the largest congregations in all of Africa.

LoveWorld and Christ Embassy have thrived under the anointed leadership of the highly regarded Pastor. The spirit-filled, healing minister is also a best-selling author, television host, and teacher. He has helped millions to enrich their lives in the service of God.

Background

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was born on December 7, 1961 in Edo State, Nigeria. His is the first son born to his parents. His younger brother, Pastor Ken Oyakhilome is a prominent member of LoveWorld Incorporated. His sister, Katty Worghiren (formerly Oyakhilome) is also involved in the ministry as the director of the LoveWorld Music & Arts Ministry.

Pastor Chris studied architecture at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. He also has an honorary degree in divinity from Benson Idahosa University. He created a youth ministry group will at university.

Ministry

Pastor Chris founded LoveWorld International (formerly known as Believers Love World) and Christ Embassy in 1987. From its humble beginnings as a prayer group led by Pastor Chris, the ministry now is a global network of churches. Pastor Chris has millions of followers in hundreds of countries.

LoveWorld runs an inspirational television network that broadcasts worldwide. The network has stations in Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States and more. They also have a vast digital library available online that includes videos, books, and audio recordings.

LoveWorld hosts major spiritual events around the world including conferences, music concerts, art festivals, and worship services. The annual Higher Life Conference is one of the most important LoveWorld events.

International School of Ministry – The Christ Embassy International School of Ministry (ISM) trains ministers and empowers them with the Word of Christ. These courses give them the opportunity to help them share God’s message of eternal life. Pastor Chris teaches at ISM, where he offers his divine wisdom to the students.

The Healing School – Pastor Chris has two international Healing Schools located in South Africa and in Canada. The schools hold seasonal sessions that offer divine healing experiences to thousands. Through the Holy Spirit, the Man of God Pastor Chris has transformed many lives and miraculously restored their health.

Rhapsody of Realities – Pastor Chris wrote a daily devotional Bible called Rhapsody of Realities. It has been translated into hundreds of languages and has made the life-changing gospel of Christ easily available to billions.

KingsChat – LoveWorld has a Christian mobile app to help believers connect and follow LoveWorld news and events. The free app includes messaging, video chat and social media features making the LoveWorld community even stronger.

Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International – The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) is a humanitarian NGO devoted to helping those in need. Through their partners, COFI focuses on improving healthcare and early childhood education. They seek to help strengthen families and award youth leadership. Their missions have helped victims of disaster and those in poverty live more fulfilling lives in the name of Christ.

LoveWorld Music & Arts Ministry – LoveWorld Music & Arts Ministry spreads God’s message and gospel through music and creative arts. LMAM creates gospel music, hosts festivals and concerts, and awards top gospel singers at their annual music awards.

Pastor Chris’s Wife and Children

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome married Reverend Anita Ebhodaghe in 1991. They met as students at Ambrose Alli University.

She became an important partner in his ministry and the community he created. The couple has two beautiful daughters, Carissa Sharon, and Charlyn Oyakhilome. Carissa Sharon is a fast-rising Christian gospel singer also known as CSO who has transformed her father’s teachings into award-winning music.

Pastor Chris and his wife Anita chose to end their marriage and finalized their divorce in 2016. Today, they share custody of their two daughters who they love and support.

Pastor Chris’s Lifestyle

LoveWorld International has had dramatic success in spreading the love of God. The charismatic Pastor Chris lives a luxurious, yet practical lifestyle for an international Man of God. Pastor Chris has two private jets to help shuttle him to the many locations across the LoveWorld community. The pastor also has a fleet of cars for similar purposes. The pastor hosts many important spiritual and international leaders at his large private residence in Nigeria.

Interesting Facts about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

With over 1 million followers on Twitter and almost 2 million on Facebook, he is one of the most famous figures in Africa.

Pastor Chris is a prolific writer and has written dozens of books, in addition to Rhapsody of Realities, and articles.

LoveWorld TV is the first 24-hour Christian satellite television network to broadcast from Africa to the rest of the world.

The LoveWorld Convocation Arena in Lagos has a 17,000-person capacity and is one of the largest church auditoriums in Africa.

Rhapsody of Realities has been translated into 950 different languages.

This is a featured post