#ALATFoodChallenge 2.0: ALAT by Wema calls for challengers in new year contest

Nigeria’s leading digital bank, ALAT by Wema, has announced the commencement of the second edition of its popular speed-eating competition - the #ALATFoodChallenge, a fun and exciting contest where young Nigerians across the country are called upon to express their love for food.

The fast-paced competition which will premiere on the bank’s Instagram page, @alat_ng, preceded by an application phase that commenced on Friday, December 17, 2021, and will run till the end of the challenge.

On Monday, January 17, 2021, ALAT confirmed that the challenge will even improve on the successes of the previous edition and will leverage the excitement of the new year season. The challenge will give young Nigerians another opportunity to express their excitement following an eventful year.

The partnership with popular social media food influencer, Ayo the creator of the food eating show - Nigerians vs Food, will continue this season.

This challenge, which will feature two episodes, is open to all interested persons between the ages of 18 to 35 and requires all challengers to sign up on the ALAT app (via Play Store or App Store) using the referral code ‘FOOD’. Following a successful registration, challengers are expected to visit the bank’s verified social media channels to complete the process.

Funmilayo Falola, Head of Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank
Funmilayo Falola, Head of Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, stated the company’s drive in organizing another edition of the ALAT Food Challenge. ‘The new year is yet another great opportunity to lift the spirits of Nigerians, especially following a difficult year. It was exciting to see how Nigerians reacted to the first contest and we hope that we can replicate that joy on a much bigger scale with this edition.’

ALAT has built a customer base of over 600,000 customers in the past four years, investing over 2 billion Naira in various youth-oriented initiatives such as Talk Series, SociaLiga, GameOn Turf Football Competition, Social Media Week, and many more since its launch.

For more information about the challenge, food lovers can visit www.wemabank.com/alatfoodchallenge/

