Again, shops and shanties razed as fire guts plank market in Ebute Metta [PHOTOS]

Another fire incident in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos has destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.
Men of the fire service have been drafted to the area to put the situation under control.
The raging inferno which on Monday, July 18, 2022, gutted the popular Okobaba Plank Market destroyed several shops and shanties at Kadara by Osholake within Kadara market streets
Some of the residents refused to speak about the cause of the fire incident as many scurried around to save their properties while miscreants took advantage of the incident to loot.
But a resident of the area who spoke to Pulse said no one could tell the cause of the incident, adding that the fire looked orchestrated.
The resident, who does not want his name mentioned insinuated that the Lagos State Government could be responsible for the fire incident, adding that the government had tried several times to prevent people from living in the area.
This is not the first or second time residents and shop owners around the Okobaba area of Ebute Metta would lose their properties to fire incidents.
In November 2019, a fire incident razed down many buildings at the plank market.
The inferno, which reportedly started from one building extended to five other buildings at Okobaba Plank Market.
In January 2022, many shanties at Okobaba sawmill were reduced to ashes following a fire outbreak from one of the wooden buildings.
