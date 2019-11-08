If emerging reports are anything to go by, another market in Lagos, on Friday, November 8, 2019, has been affected by a fire outbreak.

The fire, according to a report by The Punch, started from one building and then extended to five other buildings at Okobaba Plank Market, Ebute Metta area of the state.

It was gathered that at about 2:10 pm, efforts by the firefighters that arrived the scene to put out the fire outbreak yielded no results.

Residents of the area have started evacuating their properties.

Pulse understands that the new fire outbreak is barely five days after popular Balogun market in the state was on fire.