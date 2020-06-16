Aliero-Yankuzo, aged 45, is believed to be leading bandits operations that led to many deaths in Katsina and Zamfara states.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sanusi Buba, made this known on Monday in Katsina during a press briefing.

“The command hereby wish to declare Adamu Aliero, 45, of Yankuzo village of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State wanted.

“Aliero, is a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorising Katsina and Zamfara States.

“Similarly, the command has placed bounty of N5 million on his head, dead or alive.

“Any person or group of persons that have useful information that may lead to his arrest, should please report to the nearest police station or call these numbers: 08033666059 or 08035448128 or 08076666207,” he said.

Buba revealed that the command had carried out various sting operations after the Kadisau village attack, where over 20 people were killed by bandits.

According to him, during the operations, two bandits, Bello Usman and Usman Sule, were arrested.

“In the course of investigation, one of the suspects, Bello Usman, confessed to have participated in the attacks and killings at Kadisau village of Faskari and others at Musawa, Matazu, Karaduwa and Yan Tumaki.

“The suspect also stated that the attack was masterminded by a notorious kingpin of bandits, Adamu Aliero Yankuzo, in protest of the arrest of his son, Suleiman Adamu Aliero, 24, by the police”.

The police commissioner said that the suspects also confessed to have killed several villagers, rustled animals and kidnapped four women during the attack.