Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the incident occurred at 1:20 am and it involved a blue Iveco truck marked AAB 414 ZY and a white Toyota Cabstar with registration number XUR 601 XY.

He noted that according to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by excessive speed and brake failure on the part of the Toyota Cabstar which rammed into the broken-down truck.

Akinbiyi stated that the truck was set ablaze by hoodlums who believed the accident was caused by the truck driver.

“It took the intervention of TRACE, police and the Ogun State Fire Service before normalcy could be restored on the Kara bridge for incoming vehicles inbound Lagos at that hour,” he said.

He said that five people were involved in the accident, saying three people died while two others unhurt.