Abuja man hired to ride keke for work takes it to Kaduna to sell

News Agency Of Nigeria

The tricyclist has been convicted in court.

The convict was caught while trying to sell the tricycle worth ₦520,000 [Vanguard]
The convict was caught while trying to sell the tricycle worth ₦520,000

The court had earlier convicted Yusuf of criminal breach of trust and attempt to commit an offence of misappropriation. He had begged the court for mercy.

Magistrate Mustapha sentenced Yusuf to clean and weed the court’s premises with effect from July 3, from Monday under the supervision of officers of the correctional centre attached to the court.

Mustapha ordered the convict to provide a guarantor whose address should be verified by the officer of the correctional centre but if he could not provide one, he would serve one month in prison without an option of fine. She warned him to desist from committing crimes, and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Lawal Usman, reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji, Police Station on June 13, 2024.

Okpa said that the complainant entrusted his tricycle, worth ₦520,000, to one Saifillahi Yakubu, and Yusuf deceitfully collected it from him under the guise of using it for commercial purpose.

He said Yusuf collected it without the owner’s consent and took the tricycle to Kaduna to sale but was caught in the process. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 95 of the Penal Code.

