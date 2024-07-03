ADVERTISEMENT
Supermarket worker ends up in court for playing Bet9ja with employer's ₦900k

The defendant used the money without the consent of his employer.

The offence contradicts the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]
Agbaje, 23, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of the peace. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 26, at about 2:00 pm in Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant used the sum of ₦900,000 belonging to his employer, one Yemi Liasu, to play Bet9ja game.

According to him, the defendant used the money without the consent of his employer, adding that the defendant acted in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d) and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, adjourned the case until July 12 for review of facts and sentencing.

