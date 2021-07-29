Celebrated Nigerian police officer Abba Kyari wanted by FBI for fraud

U.S. court filings unsealed this week show that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has an order to detain Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner, for his links to Ramon Abbas, aka Ray Hushpuppi.

The celebrated police officer was indicted for a conspiracy to launder money in partnership with the suspected fraudster arrested in Dubai last year.

Kyari's links to Hushpuppi were first made public following the unsealing of another U.S. indictment of six people who scammed a Qatari businessperson of $1.1 million.

Court documents alleged that the fraudster arranged for Kyari to have his partner, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, arrested following a conflict.

According to the affidavit, Kyari carried out the request and sent Hushpuppi photographs of an imprisoned Vincent, as well as account details for his payment.

The police officer denied the allegation on Thursday, July 29, 2021, claiming that he was tricked into arresting Vincent over allegations he threatened Hushpuppi's family.

"We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn't an actual threat to anyone's life, and they are long time friends who have money issues between them," he said.

Kyari also revealed that the suspect was immediately released on bail, but the relationship between the two didn't end there.

He said Hushpuppi had admired native clothes and caps he saw on his social media page and arranged for something similar to be made for him.

The police officer acted as middleman between the fraudster and the cloth merchant.

"Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him," he said, maintaining that his hands are clean.

Kyari is the commander of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team and highly regarded in security circles.

He was recently honoured by the House of Representatives for his hard work and outstanding performance.

The 46-year-old has in the past faced serious allegations of misconduct, but has faced no serious investigations.

Court filings made public this week show Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, with the schemes causing more than $24 million in losses.