Abandoned 5-year-old girl found by river bank rescued in Osun state

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, Jide Falade said the ministry took over the custody of the girl after her abandonment was reported.

“The case was reported to the Ministry by a good samaritan on the 29th of September,2022.

“All efforts made by the Police and the Ministry to locate the relatives of the mother had proved fruitless,” Falade added.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man in Adamawa State, Iliya Adamu, has hanged himself.

Adamu, a bricklayer in Girei, who works near the state capital, Yola, committed suicide after being continually accused of stealing N40,000.

The deceased who was accused of stealing the money his brother allegedly lost in April, decided to end it all over the weekend.

Residents were said to have found Adamu’s body dangling from a tree branch in the bush in Girei.

According to a witness, an empty container of insecticide was found on the ground at the scene, suggesting that he took the deadly poison before coiling the suicidal rope around his neck and releasing himself finally to death.